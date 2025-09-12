Neurology

Precise Brain Stimulation May Offer Faster Relief for Depression

More than 1 in 10 children and adolescents now experience anxiety, about 1 in 22 suffer from depression, according to new research.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Mental Health
Depression
Brain
Brain Health
Brain Stimulation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com