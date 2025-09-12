Precise Brain Stimulation May Offer Faster Relief for Depression

Key Takeaways71 adults with moderate to severe depression tested the new brain therapyNearly 40% of treated patients achieved remission, compared with 13% in the control groupBenefits appeared within six days.FRIDAY, Sept. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — A new type of noninvasive brain stimulation may help people with moderate to severe depression feel better faster than standard treatments, researchers in a new report say.The method, called high-definition transcranial direct current stimulation (HD-tDCS), uses small electrodes on the scalp to deliver mild electrical currents to specific parts of the brain involved in mood regulation.In the trial conducted by UCLA researchers, 71 adults with major depression were randomly assigned to receive either active HD-tDCS or a sham treatment for 20 minutes a day over 12 working days. The group receiving real treatment showed a greater drop in their depression scores than the control group, according to findings published Sept. 11 in JAMA Network Open.On average, depression scores fell by nearly eight points in the active group compared to about six points in the sham group. Patients who received HD-tDCS were also more likely to reach remission, with 39.5% reporting very low symptoms versus 13.3% in the sham group, the study noted.“By honing in on the precise brain regions affected by depression, we've shown that stimulation can significantly improve mood and daily functioning,” lead author Mayank Jog, an assistant professor of neurology at UCLA, said in a news release.The therapy was safe and well-tolerated, with only mild side effects such as skin redness or a burning sensation. Importantly, mood improvements occurred after just six days of treatment — faster than many medications or talk therapies, which can take weeks to work, researchers said.“Our data indicates that HD-tDCS therapy may also be effective for treating anxiety disorders, though dedicated studies to investigate this possibility are needed," Jog said.Still, experts say longer studies with maintenance treatments are needed to see how long the benefits last.More informationNYU Langone Health has more on brain stimulation for treating depression.SOURCES: University of California, Los Angeles, news release, Sept. 11, 2025; JAMA Network Open, Sept. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouWhile it's not yet available, this research suggests a more precise brain stimulation therapy could offer quicker relief for depression..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter