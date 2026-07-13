Neurology

Pro Soccer Players Show Signs Of Shrinking Brains

Soccer player executing a dramatic diving header near the goalpost. Muddy male athlete in mid-air attempting to score during a competitive football match. Professional sports action
Xenia -- Adobe Stock
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