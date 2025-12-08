TikTok Videos Mislead On Epilepsy Care, Experts Say

Key TakeawaysTikTok videos on epilepsy with false or misleading information draw more views than accurate postsMore than 55% of views were for videos touting false infoAccurate doctor-created videos got much fewer views.MONDAY, Dec. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Fake clickbait TikTok videos about epilepsy treatments are receiving more views than accurate, evidence-based offerings, a new study says.More than half of TikTok videos regarding epilepsy featured claims that were false, misleading and potentially harmful, researchers reported Friday at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society in Atlanta.“On TikTok, the videos that reach the widest audience are often the least accurate,” lead researcher Dr. Evelina Dedic, a child neurology resident at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Health Sciences in Jacksonville, Florida, said in a news release.“That creates a real risk for people with epilepsy, because misleading treatment claims can delay effective care, encourage unsafe alternatives and increase mistrust of medical experts,” Dedic said.For the study, researchers analyzed 200 TikTok videos related to “epilepsy treatment” or “seizure treatment,” judging each based on its accuracy.Overall, 55% of views — nearly 2.9 million out of more than 52 million — involved 98 videos that were rated false, not accurate or potentially harmful.Some promoted unproven epilepsy treatments like massage or pressure-point therapies, and at least one recommended a marijuana tincture that could increase seizure risk, researchers said.Of the 98 videos, 91 were created by influencers or alternative medicine practitioners, researchers said.Doctors created 27 videos, and 96% of those were rated as true or mostly true by the research team.These videos shared evidence-based medical guidance explaining drug side effects, advising when to ask a doctor about changing drugs, or discussing surgery for hard-to treat epilepsy.Unfortunately, the doctor-created videos received fewer than 368,000 views, drawing significantly less attention than the videos touting false info.“These findings are a reminder that people with epilepsy are searching for answers in online spaces every day,” researcher Dr. Douglas Nordli III, an assistant professor and pediatric epileptologist at the University of Chicago, said in a news release.“We have to meet them there with clear, engaging information because right now, reliable guidance can be hard to find,” Nordli added.People with epilepsy should pay close attention to the credentials of video creators to see whether they have legitimate medical training, researchers said. Patients should be especially cautious of cure-all claims or quick fixes, and discuss any advice they pick up on social media with a doctor before applying it.“This study underscores the troubling reality that people looking for help with their health often encounter information online that is not only inaccurate but potentially dangerous,” Dr. Howard Goodkin, president of the American Epilepsy Society, said in a news release.“Patients and families need advice they can trust, especially when navigating a complex condition like epilepsy,” added Goodkin, who was not involved in the study.More informationThe Epilepsy Foundation has a helpline for advice about epilepsy and seizures.SOURCE: American Epilepsy Society, news release, Dec. 5, 2025.What This Means For YouPeople should check any medical advice they get from social media with their doctor before running with it..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter