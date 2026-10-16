Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Hidden Brain Damage And Stroke Risk

Key TakeawaysEating large amounts of ultra-processed food in midlife is linked to silent strokes that cause tiny areas of brain damageThese areas of brain damage may be early signs of future clinical strokes and memory problemsThose who ate the most ultra-processed foods also had the most deep belly fat, which may be a contributing factor.FRIDAY, Oct. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Middle-aged adults who eat more ultra-processed foods are more likely to show signs of silent strokes, according to a new study.Silent strokes cause no obvious symptoms but leave tiny areas of brain damage and may be early warning signs of future clinical strokes and memory problems.Researchers analyzed the diets and MRI brain scans of nearly 9,000 healthy Canadians between the ages of 35 and 69. Those who ate the most ultra-processed foods, amounting to nearly half of their daily food servings, were 40% more likely to show tiny areas of brain damage compared with those who ate the least. The association was strongest among women.“Usually, this kind of damage is associated with conditions we hear about and treat at a much older age," lead author Russell J. de Souza, from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada, said in a statement.Participants who ate the most ultra-processed foods also had the most deep belly fat. Researchers say this may be a contributing factor, given its link to inflammation and blood vessel damage."Our findings suggest that the link between diet and brain health may be detectable before people experience noticeable problems with memory or thinking," said senior author Dr. Sonia Anand, also from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences. She said these findings suggest what people eat from their 30s through their 60s may shape brain health later in life.But the study doesn't prove cause and effect, and longer-term research is needed, the team said.The study was published Oct. 15 in JAMA Network Open.More informationThe American Medical Association has more on ultra-processed foods.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 16, 2026.What This Means For YouMinimizing the amount of ultra-processed food you eat may keep your brain healthy and reduce your risk of stroke and memory problems..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter