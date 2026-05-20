Your Handwriting Could Be a Window Into Your Aging Brain

Key TakeawaysHandwriting patterns may help detect cognitive impairment in older adultsSeniors with cognitive impairment tend to hesitate longer before writing, write more slowly and have fragmented handwriting strokesDigital handwriting tests could become a simple, low-cost way to monitor cognitive decline during doctors' visits.WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Your handwriting could reveal more than what you’re trying to say — it may offer clues about how your brain is aging.Researchers in Portugal studied 58 adults, ages 62 to 92, living in care homes. Thirty-eight had previously been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.All were asked to use a digital pen and tablet to draw lines, copy sentences and write dictated phrases —under strict time limits.Simple pen-control exercises didn’t distinguish participants with cognitive impairment from those without it. But dictation tasks did.Seniors with cognitive impairment often took longer to begin writing, wrote more slowly and had more fragmented stroke patterns — especially during longer, more demanding sentences.The researchers say dictation forces the brain to multitask — listening, processing language, converting sounds into written words and coordinating movement all at once. And as these systems decline, writing becomes less coordinated."Writing is not just a motor activity, it's a window into the brain," said senior author Ana Rita Matias, an assistant professor in the Department of Sport and Health at the University of Évora in Portugal. "We found that older adults with cognitive impairment displayed distinct patterns in the timing and organization of their handwriting movements," she said in a news release. "Tasks involving higher cognitive demands showed that cognitive decline is reflected in how efficiently and coherently handwriting movements are organized over time."Matias said simple writing tasks and low-cost digital tools could someday help monitor cognitive decline in routine healthcare settings like doctors' offices.The study appears in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.More informationThe Alzheimer's Association has more on dementia.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 20, 2026 .What This Means For YouComplex handwriting tasks may reveal early signs of cognitive decline, because they require the brain to coordinate language, memory, processing and movement all at once..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter