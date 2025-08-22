New Data Examines Health Spending Among Children With Autism

Key TakeawaysAbout 70% of total health expenditures for children with treated autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can be tied to ASD-specific careMore than half of the total spending was on outpatient visits, followed by home healthcareASD treatment varied significantly based on a child's health insurance and family's poverty status.FRIDAY, Aug. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Families with a child receiving treatment for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) incur almost 10 times more in health care costs than those of other children, including those diagnosed but not receiving any ASD treatment.That’s among the key takeaways from a new report that provides insight into the health care costs and treatment patterns for kids diagnosed with, and treated for, ASD.The findings are from a nationally representative survey co-sponsored by the National Center for Health Statistics and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. It looked at health care expenses from 2018 to 2022 for families with children ages 3 to 17 years of age and helps pinpoint differences in spending among them. On average, families with a child in treatment for ASD spent $20,122 in total health care expenditures compared to $2,201 for children without treated ASD, the survey revealed. Up to 70% of total health care costs among those with treated ASD were tied to ASD-specific care, which decreased with age over time.Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain and how a person interacts, behaves, learns and communicates with others. Though it may be diagnosed much later, signs and symptoms often appear before age 3 and may include difficulties with social interactions and restricted or repetitive behaviors and interests. The survey revealed that treated ASD was three times more common among boys than girls. And a majority of health care spending for children with ASD-focused care patterns was concentrated in specific areas.Between 2018 and 2022, outpatient visits accounted for the largest share of expenditures at 51% ($10,279); followed by home health care at 36% ($7,168). (Home health care includes home care provided by agencies and independent providers.) As a comparison, for children without treated ASD, outpatient visits accounted for $1,101 in average expenses over the study period, while home health care costs averaged 4.6% (or $102). These significant differences highlight the financial burden on some families.Of the more than 25,000 children included in the study, roughly 1.2% were being treated for ASD.Treatment patterns also varied based on economic factors. Total health spending was lower for children with ASD who had public health insurance compared to those with private insurance. A significant difference was also seen in health care expenditures among children living above and below the poverty line.Researchers noted that the analysis did not include expenses for behavioral treatment provided in school-based and institutional settings. About one-third of kids with a current ASD diagnosis receive no treatment for the condition, they added.Several federal agencies help support families and children with ASD. Families may also contact state and local agencies for assistance with early intervention services.More informationThere’s more about autism spectrum disorder at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.SOURCE: U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, August 2025 .What This Means For YouIf you are a parent or caregiver of a child with autism spectrum disorder, understanding the significant and often variable healthcare costs can help you better prepare for financial challenges and advocate for support and resources tailored to your family’s needs..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter