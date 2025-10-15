California to Require Food Allergen Labels on Menus by 2026

Key TakeawaysStarting in 2026, large California restaurants must list major food allergens on menusThe law covers chains with 20+ locations and includes the eight most common allergensRestaurant groups warn of potential costs and lawsuits, while advocates call it a major win for food safety.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Starting in 2026, restaurant chains in California will be required to list major food allergens on their menus in a first-of-its-kind law.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill Monday, making California the first state to require allergen labeling for restaurants with 20 or more locations.Under the new law, menus must identify items containing milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy or sesame — the most common allergens — when restaurants know or “reasonably should know” those ingredients are present.The bill was introduced by state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, who lives with severe food allergies herself. She said the law will make dining safer for millions of Californians, especially children.“Soon, the millions of Californians with food allergies, many of whom are young children, will be able to fully enjoy dining out without fear or apprehension at these qualifying restaurants,” Menjivar said. “In turn, these businesses will be able to offer allergen families a unique additional assurance that will drive customers to their establishments.”Advocates say the new law will help people with allergies avoid life-threatening reactions. The nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) said the legislation was an important step forward.The California Restaurant Association said it appreciates that the rule exempts small, independent eateries but warned it could still cause issues for many businesses. The group has also raised concerns about potential “predatory lawsuits” targeting restaurants that make mistakes, according to The Associated Press.“We continue to assess the impacts to those members of ours still subject to the proposed law and are working with them to determine if a change in position is warranted,” said Jot Condie, president and CEO of the association.For families like that of Addie Lao, a child advocate who testified in support of the bill, the new law brings peace of mind.“I have to avoid the foods I’m allergic to since it’s like poison to my body and can harm me,” she said at a legislative hearing in April, The AP reported.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on food allergies.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 14, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you or a loved one has food allergies, dining out in California will soon be safer..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter