Can A Daily Multivitamin Help You Stay Active As You Age?

Key TakeawaysDaily multivitamins may help older adults stay independentThe benefits may support everyday physical and cognitive function, making daily tasks like walking, dressing, bathing and household chores easierMultivitamins are not a replacement for healthy habits.TUESDAY, July 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A new study is shifting the conversation about multivitamins.Instead of asking whether they can prevent heart disease or cancer, researchers are asking whether they can help older adults maintain their independence.Their study included more than 16,000 adults, 60 and older, who were randomly assigned to take a daily multivitamin, a cocoa extract supplement, both or placebos.After three years, people taking a daily multivitamin had significantly better functional health.Researchers said their findings suggest a daily multivitamin may help preserve cognitive abilities and improve blood circulation and physical stamina.That could make it easier for older adults to keep doing everyday activities like dressing, bathing, walking, climbing stairs and household chores."What makes this work unique is our focus on functional health, how people actually feel and function in their daily lives — rather than just the prevention of major diseases," said lead author Bayu Bekele, a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgia Prevention Institute of the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. "For older adults, these findings suggest that a daily multivitamin could be a helpful, low-risk addition to a healthy lifestyle to support physical well-being as they age, although it is not a substitute for a good diet or exercise," he added in a news release.It is important to check with your doctor before taking any new supplements.The findings were presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in National Harbor, Maryland. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationAARP has more on multivitamins and senior health.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 28, 2026 .What This Means For YouTaking a daily multivitamin might help older adults stay healthier and more independent as they age, but it is meant to complement — not replace — a healthy diet, exercise and advice from a doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter