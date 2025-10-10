Don’t Toss Those Veggie Scraps — They Might Be Healthier Than You Think

Key TakeawaysResearchers are finding new uses for food waste, from sugar beet pulp to coconut fibersThe studies show potential benefits for both farming and human gut healthBeet and radishes, which are often discarded, may provide antioxidants and gut-supporting benefits.FRIDAY, Oct. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) — What was once tossed into compost bins could soon help grow stronger crops and even support human health, new research suggests.A series of recent studies published in American Chemical Society (ACS) journals reveal how scientists are transforming food waste — from sugar beets to coconut fibers — into valuable materials for farming and nutrition.One study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, found that sugar beet pulp — a byproduct that makes up about 80% of the beet’s original weight — could serve as a natural alternative to synthetic pesticides.Researchers converted the pulp’s pectin-rich fibers into carbohydrates that helped wheat resist powdery mildew, a common disease. They said this natural method could reduce the need for synthetic sprays.In another study, scientists discovered that millipede-composted coconut fibers can replace peat moss, a material often used to start seedlings but harvested from sensitive ecosystems.The new “millicompost,” described in the journal ACS Omega, performed just as well as peat in growing bell pepper seedlings. Researchers said it could help make seed production more sustainable by cutting the need for peat, which plays a key role in preserving groundwater.A separate review, also in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, highlighted that radish leaves (which are often thrown out) may be more nutritious than the roots themselves.Rich in fiber, antioxidants and bioactive compounds, the leafy greens supported healthy gut bacteria in lab and animal studies. These findings suggest radish tops could one day be used to develop foods or supplements that promote gut health, researchers said.Further, a fourth paper, published in the journal ACS Engineering Au, focused on preserving nutrients found in beet leaves, another commonly wasted part of the plant. Scientists used a special drying process to encapsulate beet leaf extract into tiny microparticles, making them more stable and effective for use in cosmetics, foods or medicines."The microparticles had more antioxidant activity than the extract itself, so the coating may prevent degradation," the study authors said.More informationThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more on composting at home.SOURCE: American Chemical Society, news release, Oct. 9, 2025.What This Means For YouScientists are discovering unique ways to turn everyday food waste into products that could benefit your health and the environment.