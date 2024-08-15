Frequent Coffee Drinkers Could Put Their Hearts at Risk

THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Chugging coffee, swilling colas or pounding down energy drinks could cause heart damage over time, a new study warns.

All of these drinks contain caffeine, and a new study finds that folks who drink more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day appear more likely to develop heart disease.

The research was reported Thursday at the American College of Cardiology’s Asia scientific meeting in Delhi, India.

The amount of daily caffeine cited in the study is the equivalent of four cups of coffee, 10 cans of soda or two energy drinks, researchers said.

Consuming that much caffeine daily significantly raised heart rate and blood pressure over time, researchers found.

Those who drank the highest amounts -- 600 milligrams a day -- had significantly elevated heart rate and blood pressure even after five minutes of rest following a three-minute step test.

“Due to its effect on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events,” said lead researcher Dr. Nency Kagathara with Zydus Medical College and Hospital in Dahod, India. “Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all.”

For the study, researchers recruited 92 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 45. All participants were quizzed about their caffeine intake and underwent a three-minute step test to check their heart health.

Results showed that nearly 20% of the participants drank more than 400 milligrams of caffeine every day.

Women, those employed in business and management roles, and people living in urban areas reported the highest daily caffeine intake, researchers said.

“Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates,” Kagathara concluded in a meeting news release.

High blood pressure has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and dementia. The condition weakens the heart over time, researchers said.

Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

