Meat Consumption Rises as Protein Trend Grows, Experts Warn

Key TakeawaysMore Americans are devouring meat for protein, a new survey showsBut experts say most people already get enough proteinHigh red meat intake may raise risks for heart disease or cancer.TUESDAY, April 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A new survey from two food industry groups shows growing interest in meat as a "healthy" food choice, even as doctors warn that too much red meat can raise health risks.More than 75% of U.S. consumers now see meat and poultry as part of a healthy diet. That's up from 64% in 2020.The report — from FMI — The Food Industry Association and the Meat Institute — also found:45% are actively trying to cook more meals with meat.31% say they do so occasionally.Protein is driving much of that. In fact, the report said protein is "firmly at the center of consumer interest," NBC News reported.Health experts said protein is important, but most people already get enough.“Most people are hitting their recommendations, by and large,” Erin Hennessy, a nutritionist at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, told NBC News.She added that more protein is not always better. Too much protein can cause dehydration, stress the kidneys and contribute to other health problems.“Once you reach your personal maximum benefit based on your age, your activity level and your body weight, eating above that is actually going to cause harm," Hennessy said. "It’s not going to confer more benefits.”While meat is a strong source of protein, it also comes with downsides.“Saturated fat we’ve known about for decades,” said Dr. Sarah Hull, a cardiologist at Yale Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.Meat can also raise cholesterol and increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke, she added.Hull also pointed to other concerns, including higher inflammation, possible links to certain cancers and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.Guidelines used to suggest that people need about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.Newer dietary recommendations backed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have raised that to 1.2 to 1.6 grams/kilogram.For a 150-pound adult, that’s roughly 82 to 109 grams per day — compared to about 54 grams under the old guideline, NBC News explained.Health groups like the American Heart Association recommend getting more protein from plant-based sources like beans, nuts, whole grains and fish. Many plant-based foods are also high in fiber.That’s important, experts say, because about 95% of Americans don’t get enough fiber.Despite the health concerns, meat is a staple in many households.About 68% of shoppers say meat is "non-negotiable" in their grocery budgets, the report found.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on protein intake.SOURCE: NBC News, April 11, 2026.What This Means For YouMost people get enough protein, but experts say it's the type of protein that makes a difference..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter