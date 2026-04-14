Nutrition

Meat Consumption Rises as Protein Trend Grows, Experts Warn

But experts say most people already get enough protein and high red meat intake may raise risks for heart disease or cancer
Man taking out frozen meat from freezer. Frozen food
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