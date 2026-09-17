Whole Grains: 4-6 Servings A Day Bring Major Heart Benefits

Key TakeawaysWhole grains can improve heart health risk factorsThe biggest benefits start to appear at about four to six servings per dayOats, brown rice and rye seem to affect different heart risk factors, suggesting that eating different whole grains may provide broader benefits.THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Four to six servings of whole grains a day may be the sweet spot for protecting your heart."Although higher whole-grain intake has long been linked to better heart health in population studies, clinical trials have produced mixed findings," said lead author Helda Tutunchi from Tabriz University of Medical Sciences in Iran. "This left an important practical question unanswered: How much whole grain should people eat to meaningfully improve cardiovascular health?"An analysis of 87 clinical trials involving more than 6,500 people found that eating more whole grains improves several major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.The higher intake reduced body weight, waist size and blood pressure, according to researchers.It also lowered both total and LDL — or "bad" — cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar and a key marker of inflammation in the blood.Benefits started to appear at roughly two servings of whole grains a day. But the greatest effects were generally seen at four to six servings — about 60 to 100 grams — a day.That's roughly a bowl of oatmeal, a sandwich on whole-grain bread and a serving of brown rice."Increasing whole-grain intake is a relatively simple, accessible and affordable dietary strategy that can complement other lifestyle and medical interventions," Tutunchi said.One final note from researchers: Oats, brown rice and rye each affected different heart risk factors, suggesting a varied diet may offer the broadest protection.The study was published Sept. 15 in the European Heart Journal.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on whole grains.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Sept. 17, 2026 .What This Means For YouAim for four to six servings of whole grains a day to support better heart health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter