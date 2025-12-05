Weed Extract Might Lower Dog Aggression

Key TakeawaysCBD supplements might help lower dog aggressionDogs were less likely to be aggressive after long-term, consistent treatment with CBDHowever, the supplements didn’t lower anxiety or agitation.FRIDAY, Dec. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A marijuana extract appears to help soothe the nerves of aggressive dogs, a new study says.Canines given cannabidiol (CBD) supplements long-term wind up less aggressive than other dogs, researchers reported recently in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.“This long-term behavioral change highlights the potential of CBD as a therapy for canine behavioral issues,” researcher Dr. Julia Albright, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, said in a news release.For the study, researchers examined data on more than 47,000 canines drawn from the Dog Aging Project, a long-term research effort in which owners completed annual surveys regarding their pets.CBD is a component of marijuana that does not cause intoxication. The supplement is being studied for its potential benefits in humans, including seizure control, chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, nervous system conditions and mood disorders.More than 7% of U.S. dogs have been given CBD and hemp products, results show. Just under 6% of those dogs were frequently treated with such supplements.On average, dogs getting CBD supplements were three years older and tended to have dementia (18%), joint problems (13%) and cancer (10%).After prolonged use, dogs that consistently took CBD supplements developed below-average aggression levels compared to canines that got no CBD, results show.“Behaviorally, dogs given CBD products for multiple years are initially more aggressive compared to dogs not receiving those products, but their aggression becomes less intense over time,” senior researcher Dr. Maxwell Leung, director of the Cannabis Analytics, Safety and Health Initiative at Arizona State University, said in a news release.However, no similar effect was observed for other behaviors like agitation and anxiety, researchers said.“Most canine aggression is related to underlying stress or anxiety — a fight or flight response that kicks in,” Albright said. “It is unclear why only aggression but not other types of anxious or agitated behaviors seemed to be improved with CBD treatment.”The study wasn’t designed to figure out exactly how CBD might reduce aggression, researchers said. More study is needed to confirm the potential calming effects of these supplements.In the meantime, owners should make sure they choose a reputable brand if they plan to give their dog CBD, researchers said. They also should be mindful of the dosage, as too much CBD might cause intestinal problems and diarrhea.Researchers said their study might also show the potential benefits of CBD use for humans.“There are many similarities in how CBD can benefit dogs and humans medically,” Leung said.More informationThe American Kennel Club has more on CBD for dogs.SOURCE: Frontiers in Veterinary Science, news release, Nov. 28, 2025.What This Means For YouDog owners should ask their vet if CBD supplements might help their pet’s mental and physical health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter