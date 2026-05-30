Contraception For Teens: Let's Talk About It

SATURDAY, May 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Contraception is not just about preventing an unwanted pregnancy. Experts say it’s also an important part of adolescent health care, helping regulate menstrual cycles, manage painful symptoms and treat some hormone-related conditions. Understanding the different contraceptive options — along with their benefits, risks and misconceptions — can help teens make informed decisions about their health and future.The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that while 30% of high school students say they are sexually active, only about one-third use an appropriate form of contraception. Misinformation, barriers and fear of judgment can prevent teens from getting the care and accurate information they deserve.How Does Contraception Work? Medical forms of contraception use synthetic versions of hormones, which are chemical messengers in the body. The hormones are ones involved in the four phases of the menstrual cycle: EstrogenProgesteroneFollicle stimulating hormone (FH)Luteinizing hormone (LH)Levels of these hormones normally rise and fall to prepare the uterus (womb) for a possible pregnancy. Ovulation, the release of an egg (ovum) to be fertilized, occurs in the middle of a woman’s cycle. If the egg is not fertilized by male sperm, pregnancy doesn’t occur, hormone levels drop and and a menstrual period occurs. The synthetic hormones used in contraception methods replace the body’s natural hormones to avoid ovulation and decrease the chance of pregnancy. These hormones may also thicken fluid that forms in the cervix (the lower end of the uterus), creating an unwelcome environment for sperm. As a result, there is a lower likelihood of fertilizing an egg. Types of Contraception: The ToolboxSeveral types of contraception are available to teens. Each has its own pros and cons.Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptive Devices (LARCs) The American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology calls LARCs — intrauterine devices and implants — the safest and most effective method for teens. 1) Intrauterine Devices, often called IUDs, are inserted into the uterus through the vagina in the doctor’s office. There are two main types:Hormonal: These IUDs release hormones to prevent ovulation. They are effective for about three years.Copper: These IUDs have two actions: killing sperm and thickening cervical fluid. Copper IUDs are effective for about 10 years. ProsFrequent follow-up appointments are not needed.No daily or weekly actions need to be taken.ConsYoung women may see a change in their periods, which may become heavier or lighter than usual or irregular. There is a minuscule chance – about 0.1% – that the device will perforate the uterus. There is a higher chance – between 2% and 10% – that the device will be expelled. Insertion, which takes about five minutes, can be painful. 2) An implant is a small flexible rod that is inserted in the skin of the upper arm in the doctor’s office. The implant releases hormones to thicken cervical fluid and prevent ovulation. It works for about three years, with a failure rate below 1%.ProsNo daily or weekly actions need to be taken.There are no issues of weight gain.ConsBleeding pattern may change or become irregular .Progestin-only Injectables This is an injection of the hormone progestin to prevent ovulation and thicken cervical fluid. It is done at the doctor’s office every 3 months. The failure rate is 6%.ProsNo daily or weekly actions need to be taken.Users generally have less bleeding and cramping during periods. They provide an alternative for teens who are unable to use estrogen for medical reasons. ConsMenstrual periods may be irregular for a while. Possible unpleasant side effects include headache, breast pain, hair loss, weight gain and change in libido. Decrease in bone mineral density. Progestin-only PillsThese prevent pregnancy by thickening cervical fluid but do not reliably inhibit ovulation. The failure rate is 9%. ProsThese are suitable for teens who are unable to use estrogen for medical reasons. ConsYoung women must remember to take the pill daily. Combined Hormone Contraceptives Pills, patches and rings use both estrogen and progestin to prevent pregnancy by blocking ovulation and thickening cervical fluid. Their failure rate is 9%.Pills: A daily pill is taken by mouth. Patches: A new transdermal patch is applied to the skin weekly for three weeks, with a one-week break. Rings: A new vaginal ring is inserted every month by the user.ProsYoung women may experience possible premenstrual side effects like headaches, mood changes and heavy bleeding.Periods may become shorter and lighter. Acne and unwanted facial hair may be seen. Menstrual cramps may ease. ConsRegimen must be followed strictly to be effective.There is a small risk of blood clots. Users may have unpleasant side effects, including spotting, weight gain and nausea. Interactions with some antibiotics can decrease effectiveness. The patch may fall off, and the ring may be uncomfortable.Barrier MethodsBarrier contraceptives prevent sperm from being deposited in the vagina. Statistically, they are the least reliable contraceptives, with failure rates ranging from 18% to 21%. Pros No synthetic hormones are used. Cons All require planning ahead of time.Several types are available:Diaphragm: This is a silicone cup with chemicals that kill sperm. It is placed in the vagina before intercourse. Cervical caps and sponges: These are also inserted prior to intercourse and contain chemicals that kill sperm. They need to stay in place six hours after intercourse to be effective. Male condoms: These are worn over the penis to block passage of semen. Condoms are widely available, low cost, help prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and have no major side effects. Female condoms: These line the vagina to block the entrance of semen. They are more difficult to use than male condoms. Are There Benefits Besides Avoiding Pregnancy?Using synthetic hormones may make menstrual cycles more regular and alleviate symptoms and conditions caused by the body’s own hormones. These may include:Painful or irregular periods Premenstrual syndrome or Premenstrual dysmorphic disorder Acne Polycystic Ovarian SyndromeHeavy bleeding How Do We Talk To Teens About Contraception?The American Academy of Pediatrics calls for health equity and reproductive justice for teens. This age group is developmentally unique. Teenagers seek autonomy and are more capable of making decisions, but their brains are still developing. They are not at the stage where they can make concrete decisions and think about long-term consequences. This is why it is important for trusted adults to advocate for teenagers’ best interest.Sexual health is part of overall wellness. Medical providers are available to screen and counsel teens about sexual activity and contraceptive use. Teens may feel most comfortable talking to a provider with whom they have already established a rapport. The American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology says providers should consider teen patients’ perspectives and be ready to address any misconceptions that they may have. The goal is shared decision-making, centered on teens’ best interest. All options are explained as well as costs, advantages and disadvantages. Providers will assess the patient’s goals and preferences; assess their developmental needs; present choices; and address barriers. They will also take a thorough sexual history. This includes a discussion of: Risks of sexually transmitted infections and pregnancyA history of trauma and abuseNumber and gender of sexual partnersThe age at which sexual encounters were experienced All types of sexual experiences, including oral or anal sexPrevious contraception useIf the teen requests it or is limited developmentally or cognitively, a parent or caregiver may be involved. This may be a difficult topic for them, but ignoring it or addressing it harshly will leave teenagers unprotected and feeling alone. The more adults listen and the less they react, the more likely teens are to seek guidance. Teens’ right to confidentiality with sexual health must be respected. But this can get complicated since parents and caregivers have access to electronic records, patient portals and insurance explanations of benefits. Teens should understand this possible breach in confidentiality. Follow-ups are important and should be scheduled at the time of the initial appointment. Empowered Choices Contraception for teens is an important public and sexual health issue that needs to be addressed openly. Respecting teens and knowing when and how to involve parents and caregivers is crucial. Being sensitive to their autonomy but protecting teens’ vulnerability is important. Teens should feel supported, so they are unafraid to seek the help they need. Trusted adults must remain patient and understanding. The best method is not the same for every teen. Teenagers should be empowered by understanding their choices. Each teen has a different experience with their menstrual cycle and how contraceptives affect the way they feel. Shared decision-making can help make the journey of pregnancy prevention a successful one. About Dr. Mahvash MadniDr. Mahvash Madni, MD FAAP, is a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, creator/host of the child health podcast “Down the Yellow Brick Road … A Journey With Your Pediatrician” and a pediatrician at St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y. .What This Means For YouKnowing how to talk with teens about birth control can help them make informed decisions about their health and future..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter