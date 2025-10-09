Increasing Number Of Pregnancies Affected By Heart Complications

Key TakeawaysHeart health problems affect as many as 1 in 7 pregnanciesResults show a steady increase in heart-related complications among pregnant womenThese were driven by increases in risk factors for heart disease like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.THURSDAY, Oct. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Heart-related health problems might affect as many as 1 in 7 pregnancies, even among women without any prior heart disease, a new study says.Researchers found a steady increase in heart-related health problems among more than 56,000 pregnancies between 2001 and 2019 in New England.Heart attack, stroke, heart failure, blood clots, high blood pressure and heart-related maternal death affected about 15% of pregnancies during that time, researchers reported Oct. 6 in the journal Circulation.“Our findings showcase an alarming trend of rising real-world burden of pregnancy-related cardiovascular complications and highlights pregnancy from preconception to the postpartum period as a crucial window of opportunity to implement primary prevention strategies and optimize cardiovascular health,” concluded a team led by Dr. Emily Lau, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.Heart complications account for more than a third of maternal deaths, and are among the leading causes of disease among pregnant women, researchers said in background notes.For the study, researchers tracked pregnancies treated within the Mass General Brigham health care system in New England.Results showed that the increase in heart-related complications was greatest among women with pre-existing heart problems.However, the increase was observed across all age groups and even among those without prior heart health issues.Researchers noted a rise in heart-related health risk factors present before and during pregnancy:Obesity increased from 2% in 2001 to 16% in 2019.High blood pressure increased from 3% to 12%.Elevated cholesterol increased from 3% to 10%.Diabetes increased from 1% to 3%.“Most of these health risk factors can be prevented through lifestyle changes or medication. Yet, many of my patients aren’t even aware they have these conditions or that they’re at risk,” Dr. Stacey Rosen, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, said in a news release.“If you're planning to become pregnant, I strongly encourage you to connect with a clinician early to understand your risks and take steps to reduce them,” added Rosen, senior vice president of women’s health and executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health of Northwell Health in New York City, who was not involved in the study.“During pregnancy, stay proactive about your health. Listen to your body and your provider to address any concerns that arise. And don’t overlook the postpartum period, which also carries important health considerations,” Rosen said. “Starting before pregnancy and continuing after birth, there are valuable opportunities to make heart-healthy choices that can help prevent cardiovascular disease and support long-term wellness.”More informationThe National Institutes of Health has more on heart health and pregnancy.SOURCE: American Heart Association, news release, Oct. 6, 2025 .What This Means For YouPregnant women should take steps to improve their heart health through lifestyle changes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter