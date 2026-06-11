New Vaccine Schedule Released By American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists

Key TakeawaysThe ACOG released its own 2026 maternal immunization schedule13 major medical societies have endorsed this new guidanceThe schedule addresses key vaccines for respiratory health, pregnancy-related risks and long-term postpartum preventive care.THURSDAY, June 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) — In a significant shift for maternal health, the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) has released its own immunization schedule for pregnant patients.This marks the first time the organization has issued formal guidance on the schedule. The group said the move was spurred by its commitment to evidence-based medicine amid a landscape of conflicting public health information.Confusion among patients likely stems from a tweeted announcement last year from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer recommended for pregnant women.However, today, online schedules of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and HHS both recommend the COVID vaccine for pregnant women.The new ACOG 2026 Maternal Immunization Schedule focuses on vaccines that offer the most protection during pregnancy and early infancy.A patient version of the vaccine schedule is provided online.For example, ACOG advises that pregnant patients receive:Flu vaccine at any point, though best in the fall monthsCOVID-19 vaccine at any point, though best earliest in pregnancyTetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, any time of yearRespiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation from September through January in most of the U.S.The guidelines also outline specific recommendations for vaccines like hepatitis A and B, meningococcal and pneumococcal shots, depending on a patient’s individual risk factors.Some vaccines, such as those for chickenpox, measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) and human papillomavirus (HPV), are recommended to be given either before pregnancy or after delivery.“Immunizations are an essential part of prepregnancy, prenatal and postpartum care,” Dr. Christopher Zahn, ACOG’s chief of clinical practice, said in a news release. He added that the schedule is a tool to help doctors and midwives start productive conversations with their patients about the benefits of vaccination.The move follows ACOG’s withdrawal earlier this year from a CDC vaccine advisory committee. The new schedule is backed by 13 other medical and health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians. It is designed to serve as a reliable, consistent resource for both clinicians and their patients.Medical leaders said the guidance aims to counter misinformation on social media and elsewhere online, which experts say has significantly increased vaccine hesitancy, reports The Associated Press.By providing a clear, unified standard, these medical societies hope to rebuild trust and ensure that families have access to protective care.“Changing national recommendations coupled with rampant vaccine misinformation are resulting in confusion for both patients and health care professionals,” ACOG president Dr. Camille Clare said in a news release. “It is incredibly important for the public to have access to reliable, evidence-based information on maternal immunizations from a trusted source.”More informationThe American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists has more information on vaccine safety during pregnancy.SOURCES: American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, news release, June 10, 2026; The Associated Press, June 10, 2026 .What This Means For YouFor those who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or have recently delivered, these guidelines provide a specific roadmap for vaccine safety. The new schedule can be used as a starting point for a conversation with OB-GYNs or midwifes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter