Not Just Pregnancy Fatigue: Could It Be Sleep Apnea?

Key TakeawaysPregnancy symptoms like excessive sleepiness and snoring may signal obstructive sleep apneaNew clinical guidelines recommend screening and treating obstructive sleep apnea during pregnancyIt may continue even after delivery, so healthcare providers should reevaluate patients postpartum.WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy can make you really sleepy. It can even make you snore. But when does that become more than just a normal part of pregnancy?The American College of Chest Physicians says those symptoms could be signs of obstructive sleep apnea — a condition that often goes overlooked during pregnancy.Now, the group has released its first clinical guideline on obstructive sleep apnea during pregnancy, giving healthcare providers recommendations on when to screen, treat and reevaluate patients."All too often, symptoms during pregnancy are dismissed as frivolous or temporary, but the reality is that disordered breathing can have serious consequences both to the parent and the fetus," said Dr. Carolyn D’Ambrosio of Harvard Medical School, lead author of the new guideline.Consequences include poor fetal growth, preterm birth, longer hospital stays for newborns and a greater need for neonatal intensive care.The guideline recommends screening all pregnant patients for sleep-disordered breathing. It suggests treatment for those diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea who stop breathing or have severely shallow breathing five to 15 times per hour or more and have at least one of these specific complications:High blood pressureObesityGestational diabetesHistory of strokeExperts also recommend reevaluating patients after delivery, because sleep apnea doesn't always go away once pregnancy ends.More informationBrown University health has more on sleep apnea and pregnancy.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouDon't ignore extreme tiredness or loud snoring during pregnancy — it could be sleep apnea. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter