One Of The Largest Epidural Studies Ever Delivers Reassuring News For Parents

Key TakeawaysEpidural pain relief during labor does not increase the risk of serious newborn or childhood health problemsFindings were consistent across different birth situationsEpidurals appear to be a safe pain relief option.THURSDAY, July 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Does having an epidural during labor increase the risk of harm to your baby?One of the largest studies to investigate the question says the answer is no.A team led by Dr. Rachel Kearns of the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in the U.K., reviewed data from nearly 500,000 births in Scotland over 13 years, looking at whether epidural pain relief — used by about 1 in 4 women in the study — was linked to serious health problems in newborns and children.The results showed no increased risk of major brain injuries, severe breathing problems, sepsis, low Apgar scores at 5 minutes, death within 28 days or cerebral palsy diagnosed during childhood.Overall, major brain injuries were rare, affecting fewer than 1 in 1,000 babies, and occurred no more often among babies whose mothers received an epidural.The results were also consistent across high-risk pregnancies, preterm births and different modes of birth.Researchers said these findings should reassure parents and clinicians that epidurals are a safe option for pain relief during labor.This was an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, however. But the authors said its large sample size and long-term follow-up strengthen confidence in the findings.The study was published in the journal BMJ Open.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on epidurals.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 16, 2026 .What This Means For YouGood news for parents-to-be: A large study found that getting an epidural during labor does not appear to increase the risk of serious health problems for your baby..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter