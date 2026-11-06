Take This Supplement To Boost Your Baby's Brain Health, Study Says

Key TakeawaysVitamin C supplements might help boost babies’ brain developmentWomen who took vitamin C while pregnant had babies who were less fussy or distressedThat’s a sign the babies are more likely to have good mental health in the future, researchers said.FRIDAY, Nov. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Want to give your baby an early brain boost?Nosh plenty of vitamin C chewables while you’re pregnant, a new study suggests.Pumping up vitamin C intake during pregnancy supports early brain development, potentially decreasing the risk of future mental health problems, researchers reported Nov. 2 in the journal Developmental Psychology.Babies were less likely to be fussy or distressed at 6 months of age if their moms took more vitamin C supplements while expecting, the study team found. That’s an early indicator of good mental health going forward.“The most encouraging takeaway here is that nutrition is relatively modifiable, especially when people have adequate resources and support,” said senior researcher Elinor Sullivan, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in Portland.“Vitamin C supplements are inexpensive, easy to access and something patients can start incorporating immediately and consistently into their she said in a news release. “This seemingly small change could make a huge impact for children and families down the line.”Pregnancy increases the body’s demand for vitamin C, but about 25% of pregnant women in America consume less than what’s required, researchers said in background notes.Expecting moms also are often very stressed, which can have an impact on their baby’s brain development, researchers added.“A strong body of research shows that the intrauterine environment shapes cardiometabolic health. We’re now learning how it also influences brain development and infant behavioral health,” said lead researcher Elizabeth Wood, an assistant professor of psychiatry at OHSU. “As we learn more, we’re focusing on what we can do to promote healthy outcomes.” For the new study, the team tracked nutrition and health data for more than 300 pregnant women, including their vitamin C intake through either food or supplements. The new moms then filled out a questionnaire about their baby’s behavior once the tot reached 6 months old.Results showed that women who took more vitamin C supplements were less likely to have a baby who displays negative emotions like fussiness. In fact, the vitamin C tabs appeared to negate whatever impact a mother’s stress might have had on her baby’s brain development.However, the researchers found this result only with supplements, not with vitamin C obtained through diet.The study team plans to continue studying the best diet choices for pregnant women, as well as how to improve access to healthy foods and nutritional interventions during pregnancy.“Nutrition is a crucial component for a healthy pregnancy, and as we’re learning more and more, also for a healthy early childhood,” Wood said. “By removing barriers to food access and making nutrition counseling a priority for patients receiving prenatal care, we can make a difference for the health of mothers and babies for years to come.”More informationOregon Health & Science University has more on what to eat while pregnant.SOURCE: Oregon Health & Science University, news release, Nov. 2, 2026 .What This Means For YouPregnant women should discuss proper diet with their doctor, including whether to take a vitamin C supplement..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter