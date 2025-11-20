U.S. Making No Progress In Protecting Pregnancy Health, March Of Dimes Report Card Says

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. continues to get a low grade from the March of Dimes for its preterm birth rateOne in 10 babies in the United States are born prematurelyThat rate is among the highest of all developed nations, the report said.THURSDAY, Nov. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The United States has received another barely passing pregnancy health grade from the March of Dimes after another year in which 1 out of 10 babies were born prematurely.It’s the fourth consecutive year the nation has received a historically low D+ grade, the March of Dimes said in its 2025 Report Card.The national preterm rate remains at 10.4%, which means that nearly 380,000 babies were born prematurely in 2024.That rate is among the highest of all developed nations, the March of Dimes said.“As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, these data are deeply frustrating,” Dr. Michael Warren, the March of Dimes chief medical and health officer, said in a news release.“We have known about risk factors for preterm birth, including prior history or preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care, for years,” Warren said.In the report card, the March of Dimes noted that:Racial disparities are worsening, with preterm birth rates among Black moms nearly 50% higher than the overall rate.Disparities also exist among women covered by Medicaid, who have a preterm rate of nearly 12% compared to under 10% for women with private insurance.Fewer than 25% of pregnant women did not begin prenatal care in the first trimester — the fourth straight year of decline.Conditions that contribute to premature births continue to increase among pregnant women, including high blood pressure by 6% and diabetes by 8%.Infant mortality remained stable at 5.6 deaths per 100,000 live births, with more than 20,000 babies dying before their first birthday in 2023.“This year’s report card shows that while we remain stalled in our progress on preterm birth, we are also losing ground in other critical areas of maternal and infant health,” Cindy Rahman, president & CEO of the March of Dimes, said in a news release.Black, American Indian/Alaskan Native, and Pacific Islander moms die at two to three times the rate of White moms during and after pregnancy, the report card said.“Our country is stuck in a maternal and infant health crisis where too many families are being forgotten,” Rahman said. “We must confront the systemic inequities that leave families of color and those covered by Medicaid at higher risk, improve access to early prenatal care, and tackle the growing burden of chronic disease — because every mom and baby deserves the chance for a healthy start.”More informationThe 2025 March of Dimes Report Card can be read here.SOURCES: March of Dimes, news release, Nov. 17, 2025; March of Dimes Report Card, 2025.What This Means For YouPregnant women in the United States should start prenatal care in the first trimester to help ensure healthy outcomes for mom and baby..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter