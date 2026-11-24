Key TakeawaysWomen with MS who get pregnant experience a small decline in brain volume after childbirthBrain volume is restored to pre-pregnancy levels within a year or two of childbirthPregnancy did not seem to boost levels of MS-linked brain damage.TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Women with multiple sclerosis (MS) who become pregnant may experience a small and temporary shrinkage in their brain volume, a new study shows.The study couldn't determine cause and effect, and the brain changes may not be linked to MS or its treatment, said a team of Australian researchers.“Pregnancy is known to affect relapse rates in multiple sclerosis, but less is known about how it may affect MS-related changes in the brain,” explained lead author Vilija Jokubaitis of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. In a news release from the American Academy of Neurology, Jokubaitis said the findings "suggest that while decreases in brain volume can be seen in the few months immediately after childbirth, these changes may reflect pregnancy-related changes rather than permanent MS-related damage to the brain."The research was published recently in the journal Neurology Open Access.The Monash team used MRI scans to track the brain volumes of 247 women who had MS for an average six years. In all, 100 of the women had been pregnant at least once, while 147 women had not. Brain scans were taken as early as two years before a pregnancy and then as late as two years after childbirth.Brain volume loss appeared to be greatest during the first three months after childbirth, with an average decline of 0.86% of volume for the brain overall and a 1.39% loss for the brain's outer layer (cerebral cortex), the researchers said.That's compared to an average annual increase in whole-brain volume of 0.03% for women who had not been pregnant during the study, and an average 0.07% decrease in the volume of their cerebral cortices. Researchers stressed that, for women with MS who'd been pregnant, brain volume recovered to pre-pregnancy levels within one to two years of childbirth.Pregnancy did not seem to affect the rate of brain lesions — areas of damage or inflammation linked to MS — as seen on the MRI scans, the study showed. That's good news, Jokubaitis said, and suggests that temporary declines in brain volume may be largely linked to "normal processes associated with pregnancy and childbirth, although MS disease activity may contribute in some cases."More informationFind out more about pregnancy in women affected by MS at Johns Hopkins Medicine.SOURCE: American Academy of Neurology, news release, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouWomen with MS who get pregnant may have a small decrease in brain volume after childbirth, but volume returns to prior levels over time..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter