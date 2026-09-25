Public Health

165,000+ Pounds Of Pork, Beef And Goat Recalled Over USDA Inspection Mark

Meat shipped to stores and restaurants nationwide never passed federal inspection, officials say
Example of A&D Foods label involved in meat recall
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
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