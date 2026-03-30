9 Now Sickened in Outbreak Tied To Raw Milk and Cheese

Key TakeawaysNearly 10 people have been sickened in an ongoing E.coli outbreakRaw milk and cheese from RAW FARMS LLC are linked to casesKids make up more than half of the illnesses.MONDAY, March 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) — An outbreak of E. coli linked to raw milk and cheese has now sickened nine people, including several young kids, health officials say.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said cases have been reported in California, Texas and Florida. Seven of the illnesses are in California, including two newly reported cases.More than half of sickened are children under age 5. Three people have been hospitalized, and one developed a serious kidney complication, The Associated Press said.Health officials say the illnesses are tied to raw milk and cheddar cheese made by RAW FARM, LLC, based in Fresno, Calif.Raw milk has not been pasteurized, meaning it does not go through a heating process that kills harmful germs like E. coli, salmonella and listeria.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that of eight people interviewed, seven reported eating RAW FARM products.Health officials say the cases appear to be connected. Genetic analysis of E. coli samples from ill people found the bacteria to be closely related, which suggests a shared source of infection.The FDA has asked the company to voluntarily remove its raw cheese products from store shelves, but it has declined.Illnesses began between Sept. 1, 2025, and Feb. 13, 2026. So far, no tested cheese samples from this time period have come back positive for E. coli, but testing is still in progress.U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and members of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus are urging the FDA to step in and issue a mandatory recall.The agency has not yet said if it will do so.Federal and state officials have inspected the company’s facilities as the investigation continues.The CDC advises consumers to "consider not eating this cheese while the investigation continues."The outbreak was first announced March 15 and has since expanded as more cases were found.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on E. coli.SOURCE: The Associated Press, March 26, 2026.What This Means For YouRaw milk products can carry harmful bacteria. Consumers with RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese at home should consider avoiding it for now until more information is available..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter