Public Health

9 Now Sickened in Outbreak Tied To Raw Milk and Cheese

Kids make up more than half of the illnesses
A photo of the recalled cheddar cheese from RAW FARM
A photo of the recalled cheddar cheese from RAW FARMU.S. Food and Drug Administration
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