TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For many physicians of my generation, measles was a disease we rarely — or never — saw in practice. That was a sign of how well vaccination and public-health efforts had worked.Now, with the United States having lost its measles elimination status, I’m concerned that I may soon face a disease I never expected to encounter as a doctor.Measles is spreading again, and this highly contagious virus can quickly reach communities where vaccination protection has slipped.Measles elimination never meant the virus was gone for good. It meant we had stopped the constant spread of measles in the United States.Sometimes, cases would come in from other countries, but we were able to stop them from spreading widely. Now, losing that status means the same chain of measles spread has continued in the U.S. for at least a year.Not every community is seeing cases, but we can’t assume measles will be contained without effort.Measles is much more than just a rash and fever. It can lead to serious problems like pneumonia, swelling of the brain, hospital stays and in rare cases, death, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.Babies, pregnant people, children under age 5, adults over age 20, people with weak immune systems and those who can’t get vaccinated are at the highest risk.The virus spreads through the air and can hang around in a room even after the sick person has left, so even a short exposure can put someone at risk if they aren’t protected.The best way to protect ourselves is simple: Get vaccinated, stay informed and act quickly when there’s a risk.Two doses of the MMR vaccine work well for most people. If you’re not sure if you or your child are up to date, check with your doctor or local health department. Communities should make it easy for everyone to get vaccinated and answer questions with respect.Shaming families or turning this into a political issue doesn’t help anyone.Doctors and nurses have an important job, too. We need to watch for symptoms, ask about travel or possible exposure, and call ahead before sending someone with suspected measles into a waiting room.This helps protect other patients and gives public health teams time to act.If you think you’ve been exposed, call your healthcare provider or health department for advice before going in. This is time-sensitive because after an exposure to measles, the MMR vaccine should be given within 72 hours and immune globulin within six days, The New England Journal of Medicine states.Losing measles elimination status is a serious setback, but we can fix it.We got rid of ongoing measles before by keeping vaccination rates high and working together in public health. We can do it again.The real lesson is that vaccines work, but only if enough people get them. Every community needs strong vaccination coverage, not just the country as a whole.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about measles vaccination.SOURCES: The New England Journal of Medicine, July 10, 2019, April 17, 2019; Journal of the American Medical Association, March 14, 2025, Aug. 14, 2025.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter