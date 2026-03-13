Public Health

About 3,000 Wayfair Dressers Recalled Over Child Tip-Over Risk

About 3,000 dressers have been recalled; the units may tip over if not anchored to a wall
A photo of the recalled dresser
A photo of the recalled dresserU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com