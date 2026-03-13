About 3,000 Wayfair Dressers Recalled Over Child Tip-Over Risk

Key TakeawaysAbout 3,000 dressers have been recalledThe units may tip over if not anchored to a wallConsumers can receive a full refund after properly disposing the dresser.FRIDAY, March 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — About 3,000 dressers sold online are being recalled because they can tip over and seriously injure a child, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns.The recall affects 17 Stories Furniture 14-drawer dressers sold on Wayfair.com, according to a notice issued March 12.Officials say the dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to a wall. This creates tip-over and entrapment hazards that can lead to serious injuries or death, especially for children.The dressers also violate the federal safety standard required under the STURDY Act, which aims to prevent furniture tip-over accidents.The recalled dressers come in black, white and brown. They have 14 collapsible fabric drawers, a metal frame and a wooden top. The units measure 11.8 inches long, 37.4 inches wide and 52.2 inches tall.Model numbers linked to the recall are: 55SCDR14KDBRDL, 55SCDR14KDCHDL, 55SCDR14KDPDL, 55SCDR14KDWPVCDL and 55SCDR14KDGDL.These numbers appear on the product packaging or in the order information in a customer’s Wayfair account.The dressers were sold from September 2023 through January 2026 for about $135. They were imported by Hong Kong Baojia International Limited of China and manufactured in China.No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.Consumers should stop using the dressers immediately unless they are anchored to the wall and move them somewhere kids cannot access.To receive a full refund, customers should contact the importer for instructions on how to dispose of the dresser at Baojia_recall@outlook.com.You will be asked to submit a photo showing the product has been discarded.More informationCongress.gov has more on the STURDY Act.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, March 12, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who own this dresser should stop using it unless it is anchored and follow recall instructions to get a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter