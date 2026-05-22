Acting NIAID Chief Steps Down Amid Ebola, Hantavirus Concerns

Key TakeawaysThe acting head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases has stepped downThe reason for his departure remains unclearHealth officials are concerned that the gap in leadership is ill-timed while the U.S. is monitoring an Ebola outbreak and hantavirus concerns.FRIDAY, May 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger, who has been serving as acting head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for just over a year, has stepped down for unknown reasons.While Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, revealed the news at a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday, his exit was rumored to have happened about two weeks ago, according to the news service STAT. Taubenberger, who had been in the role since April 2025, has not responded to STAT’s inquiries about his status.It's unclear whether he voluntarily stepped down or was asked to do so, according to STAT.The NIAID evaluates treatment and prevention options for a wide range of diseases and conditions, according to its website. That includes what research gets funded and which vaccines are developed in the future. It sits under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) umbrella under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.During a time of global disease outbreaks and fear of another pandemic looming, a leadership shakeup at the NIAID concerns officials.In Baldwin's opening remarks at her hearing, she noted that “other top officials at NIAID have also reportedly been reassigned and forced out of their positions in the midst of an emerging Ebola outbreak. We have a leadership vacuum at the world’s premier infectious disease institute, and across our health agencies, this is of great concern."News of Taubenberger’s departure follows that of three other leaders at the institute. Among them were two top officials managing the NIAID's grant portfolio. They have been reassigned to the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities. Meanwhile, the head of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation was offered reassignment to an office within the director's office, according to STAT.In response to a question from Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington state, NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya attributed those moves to a change in focus.“We have shifted the focus of NIAID to address diseases and conditions that people actually have, including the hantavirus, including Ebola, and so much else,” he said. “That shift means that we need some new leadership. The folks you are talking about are still at the NIH but they’ve been assigned to places where they can help with the changed missions of the NIAID to focus on infectious diseases and on allergy and immunology.”Bhattacharya did not immediately refute or address Baldwin’s claim that Taubenberger was no longer acting NIAID director, according to STAT.For now, the NIAID is still without a permanent director, which could affect its ability to plan for long-term projects or set initiatives for the wider research community.More informationThe National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases has more on its role in research.SOURCE: STAT, May 21, 2026.What This Means For YouLeadership changes can influence what gets prioritized (or deprioritized) for public health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter