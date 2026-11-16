Key TakeawaysMeasles has spread nonstop in the U.S. for more than a year, with 5,412 confirmed cases in 2026International health experts have reportedly found that the United States lost the measles elimination status, held since 2000Falling kindergarten vaccination rates and rising measles cases worldwide are driving the infections, federal health officials say.MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The United States has lost the measles elimination status it held for 26 years, according to international health experts.A Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) committee made the decision. PAHO is part of the World Health Organization. A person familiar with the decision shared it with The Washington Post ahead of an official announcement expected Tuesday.Elimination status doesn't mean zero cases. It means measles isn’t spreading on its own inside a country, and new cases mostly start with travelers who caught it somewhere else. A country loses that status when one chain of infection keeps going for more than 12 months.The United States reached elimination in 2000, largely because so many people got the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC called this a “historic public health achievement.”The current surge traces back to a West Texas outbreak that started in January 2025. Outbreaks that dragged on in Utah, Arizona and other states followed, The Post reports.Public health experts had expected this decision from PAHO for months. Publicly available data show that at least two distinct chains of spread lasted more than a year, The Post reports. The most recent outbreaks have taken hold in communities with low vaccination rates.As of Nov. 12, the CDC had confirmed 5,412 measles cases in 2026. Cases have turned up in 47 jurisdictions, including New York City and Washington, D.C.That’s more than double the total for all of 2025.As of Nov. 13, measles has killed at least 10 people in the United States this year, The Post reports. In 2025, three people died of measles.“The ferocious return of measles to the United States is a clear indicator that our children are at grave risk,” Noel Brewer told The Post. He’s a professor of public health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and chairs an independent U.S. committee that reviews the country’s yearly measles elimination report to PAHO.“It is time for CDC to begin daily measles briefings, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release a comprehensive measles plan, Congress to allocate more funds to measles control efforts and the president to speak out forcefully in favor of measles vaccination,” Brewer added.So why is measles coming back now? Nationwide, MMR vaccination among kindergartners has slipped below the 95% target, and it’s much lower in some communities, the CDC says. Measles is also rising worldwide, giving unvaccinated travelers more chances to bring it home.The decline in U.S. vaccine rates dovetails with Trump administration claims that childhood vaccines cause autism and a history of vocal vaccine skepticism from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. No disease on Earth spreads more easily than measles, The Post notes. The virus travels through the air from coughs and sneezes. You can catch it simply by entering a room that an infected person was in, according to the CDC.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about what to do if you get sick or exposed to measles.SOURCES: The Washington Post, Nov. 13, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nov. 13, 2026.What This Means For YouMeasles is spreading in the United States in a way it hasn’t for decades. Those not fully vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine should talk with their healthcare provider..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter