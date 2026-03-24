Public Health

Alcohol Prep Pads Recalled Over Bacteria Risk, Cardinal Health Says

Certain alcohol prep pads may be contaminated with the bacteria Paenibacillus phoenicis
A photo of the product code and lot locations on the affected alcohol prep pads
A photo of the product code and lot locations on the affected alcohol prep padsU.S. Food and Drug Administration
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