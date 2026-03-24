Alcohol Prep Pads Recalled Over Bacteria Risk, Cardinal Health Says

Key TakeawaysCertain alcohol prep pads may be contaminated with the bacteria Paenibacillus phoenicisRisk of infection is higher for people with weak immune systemsProducts were sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Japan.TUESDAY, March 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Cardinal Health is recalling some of its alcohol prep pads after tests found possible bacterial contamination that could lead to infections.The company said certain lots of its Webcol Large Alcohol Prep Pads (70% isopropyl alcohol) may contain the bacteria Paenibacillus phoenicis.These pads are commonly used to clean the skin before medical procedures, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.The company warned that using the affected pads could cause infections on the skin and more serious infections that spread through the body.People with weaker immune systems face the greatest risk. This includes patients with cancer receiving chemotherapy and those with poorly controlled diabetes.In these cases, infections could become serious, including bacteremia or infections that affect the central nervous system.The recalled pads were distributed between September 2025 and February 2026 in:The United StatesPuerto RicoJapanThe recall applies only to certain lot numbers.Cardinal Health said it notified customers on March 2, 2026, and provided specific steps to reduce risk of infection. The steps:REVIEW inventory for the affected product code.SEGREGATE and quarantine all affected product upon review of inventory.DISSEMINATE Cardinal Health’s notice to all departments, clinics and external campuses that handle the affected products.NOTIFY any customers to whom they may have distributed or forwarded affected product about this voluntary recall.RETURN the acknowledgment form via fax to 614-652-9648 or email directly to GMB-FieldCorrectiveAction@cardinalhealth.com, confirming receipt of this product action.Consumers who may have used the prep pads and feel sick should contact a health care provider.Side effects or product issues can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch program online, by mail or by fax:Online: Complete and submit a report at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.Regular Mail or Fax: Download the form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return it to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 800-FDA-0178.Cardinal Health said the recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the FDA.For questions, consumers can call 800-292-9332 or email the company directly.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has the full list of the affected lot numbers.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, March 20, 2026.What This Means For YouThose who use alcohol prep pads should check product labels and lot numbers and stop using any recalled items immediately..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter