Aldi Recalls Spinach Bites Over Possible Contamination

Key TakeawaysAldi spinach bites were recalled over possible contaminationAbout 8,000 packages were distributed in two statesThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration says health risks are likely temporary.THURSDAY, March 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Frozen spinach bites sold at Aldi are being pulled from shelves after a possible contamination issue, federal health officials said.The recall involves Simply Nature Spinach Bites, which may contain rodent hair.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the issue led to a Class II recall, meaning the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.The recall was initiated on Jan. 16, and the FDA updated its classification on March 16.The products were made by Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods Inc., based in New Jersey, Allrecipes reported.The affected spinach bites were sold in 12-ounce boxes and packaged in plastic inside the box. They can be identified by:Lot number: G25CF-02BProduct number: AL-SPUPC: 4099100247992Nearly 8,000 units were distributed in Maryland and Pennsylvania.The FDA did not issue specific instructions, but people are usually advised not to eat recalled products.Items should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a dedicated list of current recalls.SOURCE: Allrecipes, March 17, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who bought these spinach bites should check the package details before eating them. If they match the recalled product, it's safest to throw them out or return them to the store..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter