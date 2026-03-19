Public Health

Aldi Recalls Spinach Bites Over Possible Contamination

About 8,000 packages were distributed in two states
The frontage and brand logo of a branch of German discount retailer Aldi, taken in a local retail park on Wirral, UK on a sunny afternoon
Alan Morris, Birkenhead, UK/Adobe Stock
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