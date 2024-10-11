Almost 10 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Due to Listeria Danger

FRIDAY, Oct. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Oklahoma meat processor BrucePac is recalling close to 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry that may have been contaminated with the Listeria bacterium.

In an announcement updated this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), the meat was produced between mid-June and Oct. 8 of this year and "shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions."

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments," the agency said.

All of the recalled meats include establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 either inside or under the USDA mark of inspection on labeling.

Full information on product labeling and the list of products under recall is still being compiled and will be published when available, FSIS said.

"The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of finished product containing [ready to eat] poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes," an FSIS statement said. "Subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source."

So far there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the consumption of the recalled products.

The new recall follows on headlines generated this year by a massive recall of Boar's Head deli meats, most notably liverwurst, that was found to be contaminated with listeria.

As of Sept. 26, 10 deaths and 59 hospitalizations nationwide had been linked to contaminated Boar's Head products.

Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, the third-leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the United States. Symptoms typically include a fever, muscle aches and fatigue. Infection may also cause a headache, a stiff neck, confusion or seizures. Pregnant women may experience pregnancy loss or premature birth.

"Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older or with weakened immune systems," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release. "[The] CDC always recommends people at higher risk for listeriosis avoid eating meats sliced at the deli or heat them to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating."

More information

Find out more about listeria at the Mayo Clinic.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture, announcement, Oct. 9, 2024