Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Army plans to detonate unstable lead-based explosives in southeastern Iowa at noon Friday and urges nearby residents to evacuateToxic lead dust from the blast could drift as far as 100 miles and settle on homes, rivers and farmlandLead is especially harmful to children and pregnant women, and a blood test is the best way to check exposure.THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Army plans to blow up unstable explosives in southeastern Iowa on Friday, a blast that could carry toxic lead dust up to 100 miles.The Army is urging people near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown to leave during the noon detonation, The New York Times reported. Officials warned the blast could break windows and expose the public to lead in the air.The material is lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive used to set off larger military charges. The plant’s 68 barrels have broken down and become extremely unstable, according to the Army’s detonation permit.Moving them posed an “unacceptable risk of accidental detonation,” the Army said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted an emergency permit last week, citing the danger of an accidental explosion.In a review released Wednesday, the Army said the blast would cause a brief, loud noise and a quick-fading cloud of lead-laced dust, with no significant health effects expected. Still, it’s advising nearby residents to evacuate and has offered temporary shelter to those living closest. Middletown is about 150 miles south of Des Moines, Iowa’s capital, and a 10-mile car trip to the Illinois border.Lead is most dangerous for children and pregnant women, whose bodies absorb it more easily. Lead poisoning can harm a fetus’s developing brain, cause lasting learning and behavior problems, and raise the risk of premature birth or miscarriage.The Army advised people who don’t evacuate to keep windows closed and switch heating and air conditioning to recirculate indoor air until the plume passes. Afterward, they should wipe down windowsills and children’s toys. Updated estimates of the plume’s path are expected Friday morning.The Army Corps of Engineers is testing soil before the blast for about 150 residents who asked and will offer testing afterward, Army spokesperson Lori McFate told The Times. The Army said it would offer cleanup if lead levels exceed regulatory limits.Jill Holler plans to evacuate with her husband and daughter from Muscatine, Iowa, about an hour north of the plant and within the projected plume path. But she told The Times she isn’t sure what to do about the nearby family farm.“How is this going to affect crops or the cows eating the grass from the land?” she asked.Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, said strong winds from the north expected Friday could push the plume away from towns just east of the plant and thin it out faster.But those winds “will actually spread it further,” he said. “No one really knows what or how this is going to work out.”Lead doesn’t break down, so it can linger in soil long after its source is gone, the EPA notes. To reduce risk, the agency and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend removing shoes at the door, wiping pets’ paws and keeping young children out of bare dirt. Wash garden produce well, peel root vegetables and toss the outer leaves of leafy greens.Most people exposed to lead have no symptoms, the CDC says. A blood test is the best way to know for sure.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about lead exposure.SOURCES: The New York Times, Nov. 19, 2026; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Nov. 12, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aug. 27, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who live in southeastern Iowa and are pregnant or have young children should think seriously about leaving Friday. Afterward, kids should be kept out of bare soil and a blood lead test requested if concerned..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter