Baby Activity Centers Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Injury Risk

FRIDAY, Oct. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group have announced a recall of an infant/toddler activity center due to injuries.

The Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers were sold exclusively at Walmart. Straps holding the seat can detach or break while a child is sitting in it, possibly causing a fall, according to the recall notice.

The recall follows 141 reports about detached straps, and 38 minor injuries, ranging from bumps to scratches.

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the activity centers, the recall notice said.

It described the products as having a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps.

The activity centers were sold in blue and pink. They could be adjusted to three different heights.

The products include two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles.

The activity centers were sold between November 2020 and October 2023 for about $70.

Recalled model numbers are WA105FZW and WA105GML.

Contact Dorel Juvenile Group for a replacement.

Consumers who have the recalled items will be instructed to cut through the straps of the activity centers and send a photo of the cut straps to Dorel to receive a free replacement.

Dorel can be reached toll-free at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday ET, or by email at CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com

The company can also be reached online at coscokids.com/ or safety1st.com/us-en/. Click on "Safety Notices and Recalls" at the top of the page for more information.

More information

The National Safety Council has more on child safety at home.

SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Oct. 26, 2023