Baby Food Recalled After Rat Poison Discovered in Jar

Key TakeawaysA jar of baby food sold in Austria tested positive for rat poisonProduct tampering is suspectedOfficials warn the food could be life-threatening and should not be eaten.MONDAY, April 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A baby food recall in Austria has led to a criminal investigation after poison was discovered inside one of the jars.Police said a 190-gram jar of HiPP carrot with potato baby food tested positive for rat poison after a customer reported concerns, Reuters reported.The product had been sold in about 1,500 SPAR supermarkets across the country.HiPP said it could not rule out that the food had been tampered with and warned that eating it “could be life-threatening.”In a statement on Saturday, HiPP said: "According to our current knowledge, this critical situation involves an external criminal interference that affects the SPAR Austria distribution channel." A police report showed that the bottom of the affected jars had a red circle sticker. The affected jars may have damaged or missing safety seals, or an unusual smell.Investigators also found toxic substances in similar jars confiscated in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Reuters reported.As a precaution, SPAR Austria removed all HiPP baby food products from shelves in Austria and other regions where it operates, including Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia and parts of Italy.HiPP said products sold outside these areas should not be affected. They are not part of SPAR Austria.Customers should not use the product and return it for a full refund.Health officials warned that parents who may have fed the contaminated food to children should seek medical care right away. People who handled the jars should also wash their hands thoroughly.More informationLearn more about HiPP International.SOURCE: Reuters, April 19, 2026.What This Means For YouIf you purchased this baby food, do not use it. Check for signs of tampering and return it immediately..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter