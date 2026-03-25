Baby Walkers Sold on Amazon Recalled Over Fall Risk

Key TakeawaysDozens of baby walkers sold on Amazon are being recalledThe walkers pose a fall riskParents should stop using them immediately and request a refund.WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — About 90 infant walkers sold online are being recalled because they may not protect babies from falling.The recall involves Goregent Infant Walkers, which do not meet federal safety rules, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.Officials say the walkers can fit through standard doorways and may fail to stop at the edge of a step, increasing the risk of serious injury or possibly death to a fall.No injuries have been reported so far.The walkers are green with a fabric seat featuring an animal print. They have a round base with six wheels and a removable activity tray with toys, lights and music. The walkers can fold and have three height options.The recall is labeled with the following:Model no.: 901SKU: GEBA030AGXPDate of production: November 2025This information can be found on a yellow label on the base of the walker.The walkers were sold on Amazon in January 2026 for about $90 by Goregent Official Store, a company based in China.Consumers should stop using the walker right away. To receive a full refund, the company asks customers to:Take the walker apart.Remove the fabric seat.Write “Recalled” on the tray with a permanent marker.Email a photo of the dismantled walker to GoregentInfantWalkersRecall@outlook.com.More informationThe Baby Safety Foundation has tips for choosing safe products for infants.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, recall notice, March 19, 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who have this walker at home should check the model details and follow the steps above to get a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter