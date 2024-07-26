Boar's Head Recalls Liverwurst Tied to Listeria Outbreak

FRIDAY, July 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Boar's Head announced Friday that it was recalling all of its liverwurst products because they could be tainted with dangerous Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

"The company is also recalling additional deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst and, therefore, may be adulterated with L. monocytogenes," according to a statement published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Overall, Boar's Head "is recalling approximately 207,528 pounds of products," FSIS noted.

The recall is part of an ongoing investigation into a listeria outbreak tied to deli meats that was first announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday.

At the time, the source or sources of the outbreak were unknown.

The outbreak is serious: According to FSIS, "as of July 25, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths."

As FSIS explained, testing first performed in Maryland spotted a sample of Boar's Head product contaminated with listeria.

Besides the liverwurst products, some of other Boar's Head meats included in the recall include certain lots of Virginia Ham/Old Fashioned Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, various types of Bologna, Beef Salami, among others.

Look here for a complete list of recalled meats, plus product photos.

"The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life," FSIS noted. Products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

If consumers find they have any of the recalled products in their fridges, they should discard them without eating or return them to the place of purchase.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are also urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination," FSIS added.

Deli owners who find they have the products "should clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli," the agency added.

Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, the third-leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the United States. Symptoms typically include a fever, muscle aches and fatigue. Infection may also cause a headache, a stiff neck, confusion or seizures. Pregnant women may experience pregnancy loss or premature birth.

More information

Find out more about listeriosis at the CDC.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), news release, July 26, 2024