Cantaloupes Recalled in Four States Due to Salmonella Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 8,000 cartons of cantaloupes were recalled over possible SalmonellaThe fruit was shipped to California, Florida, New York and PennsylvaniaConsumers are advised to throw the melons away and clean any surfaces they may have touched.TUESDAY, April 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Health officials in some states are warning shoppers to avoid certain cantaloupes amid concerns they may carry Salmonella.The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), involves fruit produced by Ayco Farms Inc. and first pulled from shelves on March 24, Health.com reported.In total, 8,302 cartons of cantaloupes are affected. The fruit was shipped to California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.The cantaloupes were sold whole and packaged in food-safe plastic bags, then placed in cardboard cartons containing six to 12 melons each.Several lot numbers are affected, the FDA said: GC26257, GC26270, GC26288, GC26289, GC26290, GC26294, GC26299, GC26301, GC26307, GC26308, GC26311, GC26312, GC26313, GC26318, GC26325, GC26326, GC26328, SCX2601, SCX2606, SCX2611, SCX2614, SCX2622, SCX2625, SCX2629, SCX2633, SGC2601, SGC2602 and SGC2607.Salmonella can cause symptoms like diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and can be particularly dangerous for young kids, older adults and people with weak immune systems.The FDA did not provide detailed instructions for consumers, but experts say the safest choice is to avoid eating the recalled cantaloupe, Health.com said.Anyone who has purchased these should throw them away and disinfect any surfaces they may have touched to prevent possible contamination.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on Salmonella.SOURCE: Health.com, April 20, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who are located in the affected states and recently bought cantaloupe should check where it came from..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter