CDC Report on COVID Vaccine Blocked From Publication

Key TakeawaysA U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing COVID vaccines cut hospital visits by about half was not publishedOfficials attributed the move to concerns about the study’s methodsSome experts say the decision is unusual.WEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A federal report pointing out the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines may never be released, according to multiple people familiar with the decision.The study found that the vaccine reduced emergency room visits and hospitalizations among healthy adults by about 50% during the past winter.The report had been scheduled for publication March 19 in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).But after being delayed, it was ultimately rejected for publication, The Washington Post reported.Officials said the decision was based on concerns about “the observational method used in the study to calculate vaccine effectiveness.”The CDC is led by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who had previously raised concerns about the study.“The MMWR’s editorial assessment identified concerns regarding the methodological approach to estimating vaccine effectiveness and the manuscript was not accepted for publication,” said Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.Sources familiar with the decision who spoke to The Post anonymously said the report had passed the CDC’s scientific review before the delay.A former CDC official said a delay at this stage is highly unusual.“I cannot recall CDC stopping an MMWR report in the publication phase after scientific clearance and editorial review," Dr. Michael Iademarco, a former CDC official, told The Post. "On rare occasions we shifted the timing slightly to better align communications plans with competing or reinforcing pieces.” Some current and former officials worry that findings showing the vaccine’s effectiveness could conflict with the administration’s efforts to limit its use, The Post reported.U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been notoriously critical of COVID-19 vaccines, has said his goal is to increase transparency and give people more of a choice.More informationRead the latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.SOURCE: The Washington Post, April 22, 2026.What This Means For YouIt remains unclear whether the report will be revised and published later..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter