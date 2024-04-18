Check Your Fridge for Trader Joe's Fresh Basil, Linked to Salmonella

THURSDAY, April 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh organic basil tainted with salmonella and sold by Trader Joe's in 29 states has sickened at least 12 people, according to an alert issued Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One person was so ill that hospitalization was required.

"Throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s," the agency said, and wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the herbs.

The CDC noted that "Trader Joe’s ceased shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and no product remains in stores."

The product was sold in 2.5 ounce clamshell-style containers. Infinite Herbs is cooperating with CDC investigators, the agency said.

So far, four cases of salmonella illness linked to the recalled basil have been reported in Minnesota, three in Florida, and one each in Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Salmonella can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the immunocompromised or the frail elderly.

According the the CDC, symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and can include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people will recover from salmonella illness without treatment at between four to seven days.

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food safety alert, April 18, 2024