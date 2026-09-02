Public Health

Community Health Grants Spared For Now After Judge Finds HHS Used Fake Sources

A federal judge said new grant rules cited studies that appear not to exist and may be AI-generated
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services webpage. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is a cabinet-level executive branch department
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