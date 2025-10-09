Congo’s War Cuts Off Medicine to Hundreds of Health Facilities

Key TakeawaysMore than 200 health facilities in eastern Congo are short on medicines due to conflict and funding cutsOver 80% of clinics in the Kivu provinces receive no humanitarian supportShortages are leaving patients without treatment for malaria, HIV and other serious diseases.THURSDAY, Oct. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 200 health centers in eastern Congo are running out of essential medicine due to ongoing fighting and a lack of humanitarian aid, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned.The organization said it surveyed 240 medical facilities in North and South Kivu, provinces hit hard by violence involving M23 rebels and other armed groups. The conflict has made it nearly impossible for supplies to reach clinics on both sides of the front line.“The lives of thousands of people are at stake,” François Moreillon, head of the ICRC delegation in Congo, told The Associated Press.There’s an urgent shortage of medicines for malaria, HIV, tuberculosis and other life-threatening illnesses, Moreillon explained.The Red Cross says the situation has become dire as humanitarian organizations scale back or completely shut down due to severe funding shortages.“Currently, more than 80% of health facilities in the Kivu provinces receive no support from humanitarian partners and are only operational thanks to the remarkable commitment of their staff on both sides of the front lines,” Moreillon said.Further, nearly half of the centers are also facing staff shortages as medical workers flee the violence.Eastern Congo’s decades-long conflict, fueled by more than 100 armed groups competing for land and mineral resources, has escalated this year. Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu earlier in 2025, killing an estimated 3,000 people. All told, about 7 million have been displaced.While international peace efforts have slowed some fighting, smaller clashes continue, making it harder for aid workers to reach civilians in need.More informationThe United Nations Refugee Agency has more about humanitarian crises around the world.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 8, 2025.What This Means For YouThis crisis in Congo shows how war and reduced funding can quickly limit access to life-saving care..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter