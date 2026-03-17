Cream Cheese Recall Upgraded Over Listeria Risk, FDA Says

Key TakeawaysNumerous flavors of cream cheese have been recalled due to possible listeria contaminationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration upgraded the recall to its most serious levelNo illnesses have been reported so far.TUESDAY, March 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Health officials are warning consumers about a cream cheese recall that has been raised to the most critical level due to possible bacterial contamination.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said certain cream cheese products made by Made Fresh Salads Inc. may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe illness.The company first announced the recall Feb. 20, after routine testing found contamination linked to equipment.On March 11, the FDA upgraded the alert to a Class I recall, which means there is "a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."The affected products were sold in 5-pound white plastic tubs with a Made Fresh Salads label. They were distributed to stores and food providers in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and other parts of New York City.The recalled products have expiration dates through Feb. 27.Flavors include:Apple CinnamonCaramelBlueberryGarlic and HerbJalapeñoJalapeño CheddarLoxScallionStrawberrySundried TomatoVegetableWalnut RaisinWhipped Cream CheeseTofu WhippedThe FDA said the issue was traced to “a part of the mixer used to manufacture finished products” that tested positive for listeria.The company has stopped using that equipment and removed it from service.So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled cream cheeses.Still, health officials say listeria infections can be serious, especially for kids and older people.Symptoms can include fever, headache, stomach ache and diarrhea, the FDA said.Consumers who bought the recalled cream cheese should return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.More informationThe USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has more on listeria.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Feb. 20, 2026; People, March 14, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who bought cream cheese in large tubs from the New York City area should check the label and expiration date. Recalled products should not be eaten..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter