Public Health

Cream Cheese Recall Upgraded Over Listeria Risk, FDA Says

The FDA has upgraded the recall to its most serious level; no illnesses have been reported so far
A photo of some of the recalled cream cheeses.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
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