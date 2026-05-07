Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Kills 3 as WHO Says Risk Is Low

Key TakeawaysThree passengers died aboard a cruise ship from suspected hantavirus infectionsHantavirus is a rare disease caused by exposure to saliva or droppings from infected rodents The World Health Organization says the overall risk to the public is low.THURSDAY, May 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) — As an investigation continues into a hantavirus outbreak that killed three passengers and sickened five on an ocean liner, the World Health Organization (WHO) says the odds of broader spread are low."At this time, the risk to the American public is extremely low," WHO said in a statement on Thursday. "We urge all Americans aboard the ship to follow the guidance of health officials as we work to bring you home safely."The MV Hondius had left the coast of West Africa on Wednesday on its way to the Canary Islands, off Spain, for docking, according to the authorities. The ship was carrying around 150 people, including 88 passengers and 61 crew members, according to Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship's operator.The three passengers who died were a Dutch couple and a German citizen, the company said. The Dutch man had experienced symptoms including a fever, a headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea. He died on board the ship April 11, according to The New York Times. The man's wife fell ill and collapsed after evacuating from the ship with his body at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, nearly two weeks after. She was later confirmed to have had a variant of the hantavirus, according to Oceanwide.The German passenger died aboard the ship on May 2, according to Oceanwide, which claimed the cause of death was unclear.Passengers on the ship included some Americans who have already returned home, according to The Times. State public health departments in California, Georgia and Arizona said they are monitoring people in their states who took the cruise. They are reportedly not showing signs of infection. Hantavirus, also known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, is a rare disease often caused by contact with saliva or droppings from infected mice or rats, according to the Cleveland Clinic.It often causes flu-like symptoms, but can quickly worsen and spread to other parts of the body, causing serious illness or death. Between 1993 and 2022, 890 cases were reported nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Betsy Arakawa, wife of the actor Gene Hackman, died from the effects of the virus last year in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the couple lived.More information Additional information on hantavirus is available at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.SOURCES: The New York Times, May 7, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, May 6, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you encounter rodent droppings, wear a mask and gloves and clean thoroughly with a wet paper towel. Monitor for symptoms of infection.