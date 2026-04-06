Public Health

Disputing Link, Raw Dairy Farm Recalls Raw Cheese After Outbreak

The recall affects roughly 170,000 pounds of cheese, the company said
A photo of the recalled cheddar cheese from RAW FARM
A photo of the recalled cheddar cheese from RAW FARMU.S. Food and Drug Administration
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