E. Coli Outbreak Prompts Recall Of Frozen Blueberries At Publix

Key TakeawaysAn E. coli outbreak has sickened 12 people across two states, sending four to the hospitalFrozen GreenWise Organic blueberries sold at Publix in eight states have been recalled over contaminationAnyone with the recalled blueberries should throw them out or return them to the store, officials say.WEDNESDAY, July 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — An E. coli outbreak linked to frozen blueberries has sickened 12 people, four of them seriously enough to require hospital care, federal health officials say.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate outbreak of illness. Their investigation has prompted a recall of frozen GreenWise Organic blueberries sold at Publix stores.As of July 6, all 12 people infected with the E. coli O145 strain had been reported in two states: 11 in Florida and one in Georgia. But the recalled blueberries reached Publix stores in eight states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia — so officials are urging shoppers across all of them to check their freezers.No illnesses have been reported yet in the other six states where the product was sold. Those who got sick first developed symptoms between May 11 and June 5. Four have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. The patients range from 2 to 88 years of age.Investigators pointed to the blueberries after interviewing sick people about what they had eaten. Of nine people questioned, seven, about 78%, said they had eaten frozen blueberries, far higher than the 24% of people who reported eating frozen berries in a national baseline survey. Laboratory work strengthened the link. DNA fingerprinting showed that bacteria from patients were genetically closely related, a sign that they came from the same food.On July 3, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a company in San Carlos, Chile, recalled the product, frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries in 10-ounce bags, lot code 60401, with a "best by" date of Feb. 9, 2028. Publix has stopped selling the blueberries at its stores.E. coli infections often cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that is frequently bloody, and vomiting, usually starting three to four days after exposure. Most people recover within five to seven days. But some develop a dangerous kidney complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) that requires hospital care.Officials advise anyone with the recalled blueberries to throw them out or return them for a refund, and to wash any surfaces or items the fruit may have touched with hot, soapy water. Call a healthcare provider for warning signs, including a fever higher than 102 degrees, bloody diarrhea, diarrhea lasting more than three days, vomiting that makes it hard to keep liquids down, or signs of dehydration.The true number of people sickened is likely much higher, the CDC said, because many recover without being tested, and recent illnesses may not yet be counted. More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about E. coli infections.SOURCES: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, July 6, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, announcement, July 6, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who shop at Publix should check their freezer for GreenWise Organic blueberries with lot code 60401 and throw them out or return them — even in states where no illnesses have been reported..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter