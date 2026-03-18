Public Health

E. Coli Outbreak Tied To Raw Cheddar Cheese Sickens 7 People

Most patients are young children
A photo of the recalled cheddar cheese from RAW FARM
A photo of the recalled cheddar cheese from RAW FARMU.S. Food and Drug Administration
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E Coli
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