E. Coli Outbreak Tied To Raw Cheddar Cheese Sickens 7 People

Key TakeawaysSeven E. coli cases have been reported across three statesMost patients are young kidsRaw cheddar cheese is the likely source.WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal health officials are investigating an ongoing E. coli outbreak linked to raw cheddar cheese, with several cases involving young kids.As of March 14, seven infections have been confirmed across three states: Five in California, one in Florida and one in Texas, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Illnesses began between Sept. 1, 2025, and Feb. 13, 2026.Health officials say the cases appear to be connected. Genetic analysis of E. coli samples from ill people found the bacteria to be closely related, which suggests a shared source of infection.In interviews with three of the sickened people, all reported eating RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese. Raw cheese is made with unpasteurized (raw) milk.Because of this, officials say RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese products are the likely source of the outbreak. Some people reported eating both the block and shredded versions.The company, RAW FARM, LLC of Fresno, California, has been asked by the FDA to voluntarily remove its raw cheese products from store shelves, but it has declined.More interviews are in progress to confirm whether additional cases are linked to this same cheese.So far, no tested cheese samples from this time period have come back positive for E. coli, but testing is still in progress.Of the seven reported cases, four are in kids age 3 or younger. The average age of those infected is also 3 years old.Two people have been hospitalized, but no deaths or cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious type of kidney failure that can happen in E. coli cases, have been reported.Symptoms usually begin a few days after eating contaminated food, but can take up to nine days to appear.Typical symptoms include:Severe stomach crampsDiarrheaFeverNausea or vomitingIn some cases, infections can become more serious, leading to bloody diarrhea or kidney problems like HUS, which may require hospitalization.The FDA says consumers, restaurants and retailers should be aware of the outbreak when deciding whether to use or serve RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese, especially to kids.Officials also recommend cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with the cheese to reduce the risk of spreading the bacteria.Anyone who has eaten the cheese and develops symptoms should contact a health care provider right away.The investigation is ongoing, and FDA and CDC officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on E. coli.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, March 15, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers with RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese at home should consider avoiding it for now until more information is available..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter