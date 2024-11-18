E. Coli Spurs Nationwide Organic Carrots Recall

MONDAY, Nov. 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots has sickened 39 people in 18 states, U.S. health officials reported Sunday.

Supplied by California-based Grimmway Farms and sold under popular brand names such as Nature’s Promise, Wegmans and Trader Joe’s, the tainted carrots have left at least one person dead and 15 others hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC stressed in its alert. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak."

On Saturday, Grimmway Farms issued a recall for organic whole and baby carrots sold between Aug. 13 and Oct. 23. Here is a list of the affected products, with photos.

"Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected, but may be in people's homes," the CDC alert stated. "If you have any recalled carrots in your home, throw them out or return them to the store."

This latest recall follows an E. coli outbreak that occurred last month and was linked to slivered onions on McDonalds Quarter Pounders. That outbreak led to 104 cases, 34 hospitalizations and one death across 14 states.

E. coli is a bacterium found in the environment, food, water and the intestines of people and animals. Harmful forms of the bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, kidney failure or even death, according to the CDC.

Young children, older adults, people with weakened immune systems and international travelers are the most vulnerable to infection, the agency added. However, anyone can become infected through contact with animals or other people, or by swallowing the bacteria via contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of a severe E. coli infection include diarrhea, a fever above 102 degrees, persistent vomiting and signs of dehydration.

More information

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, Nov. 17, 2024; Grimmway Farms, recall notice, Nov. 16, 2024