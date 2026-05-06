FDA Authorizes Fruit-Flavored Vapes for Adults

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized fruit-flavored e-cigarettes for adultsWhile the products are authorized for sale, they are not approvedA 'device access restriction' technology will require users to verify their age and identity.WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For the first time ever, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the sale of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes ("vapes") for adults 21 and over.The move comes amid news of President Donald Trump reportedly pressing FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary to approve flavored vapes. Trump had previously vowed to "save" vaping, according to The Washington Post.The authorization is a shift from years of aggressive regulation against flavored vapes after the FDA rejected marketing approvals for more than 1 million fruit-, candy- and dessert-flavored products, according to The Post. The Supreme Court had also unanimously backed the agency in enforcing such regulations last April.Advocates are concerned about how this change could impact youth. “Today’s decision puts at risk the progress our nation has made in reducing youth e-cigarette use,” Yolonda C. Richardson, president and CEO of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement. “It conflicts with overwhelming scientific evidence and the FDA’s own repeated conclusions that flavors pose a substantial risk to young people.”In addressing these concerns, the FDA is requiring restrictions around vape marketing to ensure its advertising is targeted to adults ages 21 and older. Users must also verify their age and identity with government-issued identification and pair the [e-cigarette] device with a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. This technology, known as “device access restriction,” combined with the FDA's marketing restrictions would “effectively mitigate the ability of youth to use the product," according to an FDA statement.“By helping to prevent youth use, device access restrictions are a potential game changer,” said Bret Koplow, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.There are now 45 e-cigarettes that may be lawfully sold in the United States. Each vape contains 50 mg/mL (or 5%) of tobacco-derived nicotine. The newly authorized pods include Classic Menthol, Fresh Menthol, Gold (mango), and Sapphire (blueberry), manufactured by Glas, Inc.The FDA states that while these products are authorized for sale to adults, they are not "FDA approved" and "All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive."More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration provides a list of authorized vape products.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, May 5, 2026; The Washington Post, May 5, 2026.What This Means For YouWhile e-cigarettes are generally considered less harmful than traditional cigarettes, they still pose health risks, and should not be used..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter