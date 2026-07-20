FDA: Iceberg Lettuce Recall Stands After False Positive For Cyclospora

Key TakeawaysConsumers should discard recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico linked to a multistate Cyclospora outbreakThe outbreak has sickened more than 1,644 people across five states, with 94 hospitalizations and no reported deathsA lettuce sample that tested positive over the weekend was an apparent false positive, but the recall still stands.MONDAY, July 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis has prompted a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce sold by Taylor Farms de Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still linking the lettuce products to the outbreak, despite an apparent false-positive sample result. Experts note that Cyclospora can be difficult to detect during testing.On July 17, Taylor Farms de Mexico voluntarily recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, warning that it could be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that causes intestinal illness.The recalled lettuce was distributed to 27 states. It includes Marketside-brand "Iceberg Salad" and "Shredded Lettuce" sold at select Walmart stores:12-oz and 24-oz Iceberg Salad — Best if Used By dates 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026 8-oz and 16-oz Shredded Lettuce — Best if Used By dates 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026The iceberg product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. A long list of products shipped to restaurants and other bulk food customers is also included in the recall. Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia also received the lettuce, according to the FDA.As of July 18, more than 1,644 people who ate at Taco Bell across those five states had been sickened, with 94 hospitalizations and no deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Illnesses began between May 13 and July 13.The true toll may be higher. Nationwide, nearly 7,000 cyclosporiasis cases have been confirmed or are under investigation since May 1, the CDC reported. Case counts are expected to rise as more reports are confirmed.An FDA traceback investigation pointed to a single supplier, Taylor Farms de Mexico, as the source of shredded iceberg lettuce used at the Taco Bell locations where people got sick. Most patients interviewed reported eating iceberg lettuce, the agency said. Taco Bell has said it will no longer use lettuce from the supplier.Over the weekend, the investigation took a confusing turn. A lettuce sample from Taylor Farms initially tested positive for Cyclospora on Saturday, but FDA laboratory experts reviewed the result and concluded it was a false positive. As of July 19, there are no confirmed positive product samples tied to the outbreak, the FDA said. The recall remains in effect as the investigation continues.Experts say testing for Cyclospora is notoriously difficult, which can lead to errors. The recall was "the right thing" to do regardless of the lab results, Donald Schaffner, chair of the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University, told NBC News. False positives are always possible with this parasite, he added, and he hoped consumers would not dismiss the warning.Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, cramps, nausea and fatigue, and can last weeks if untreated. People with weakened immune systems may become more seriously ill. Anyone who has the recalled lettuce should throw it away or return it for a refund, the FDA said.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more information about the recall announcement.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, July 19, 2026; Taylor Fresh Foods, company announcement, July 17, 2026; NBC News, July 20, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who bought Marketside iceberg lettuce at Walmart or ate at one of the affected Taco Bell locations should check for the recalled products and throw them out. They should see a doctor if they develop diarrhea or other symptoms, especially within two weeks of eating shredded iceberg lettuce..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter