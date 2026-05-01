FDA Recalls Several Ghirardelli Powdered Beverages Over Potential Contamination

Key TakeawaysSeveral Ghirardelli powdered beverage mixes have been recalledPossible Salmonella contamination was reported by officialsThe recall affects large packages mostly intended for restaurant use.FRIDAY, May 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Several powdered beverage mixes by Ghirardelli Chocolate Company are being recalled due to possible concerns of Salmonella contamination. Ghirardelli issued the recall out of caution following a previous recall of potentially contaminated milk powder from a third-party supplier, California Dairies, Inc.That milk powder is one of the ingredients used in the affected beverage mixes, Ghirardelli said. No illnesses have been reported.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall includes the following products:30lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe30lb Classic White Frappe4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix10# Classic White Frappe Mix6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe MixThe bulk products were mostly intended for food service but could also have been purchased by consumers from e-commerce sites. Salmonella is a bacterial organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections for young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. In healthy adults, Salmonella infection can cause include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and — in rare cases — severe illness, according to the FDA.Anyone who has purchased the recalled products should not drink them but throw them out immediately. If you have already consumed any of these drink mixes and feel ill, contact a healthcare provider. More informationFor more information on the affected products or to request a refund, visit Ghirardelli’s recall notice or call their dedicated hotline at 855-744-1426. SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, April 28, 2026; Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, May 1, 2026 .What This Means For YouConsumers who have purchased any of Ghirardelli’s powdered products above should not consume them as they may contain Salmonella..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter