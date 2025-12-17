Public Health

FDA Slams Retailers for Keeping Recalled Infant Formula on Shelves

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Walmart, Target, Kroger and Albertsons of possible legal action
A photo of the recalled infant formula from ByHeart
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com